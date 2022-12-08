Vera Maximova Clark

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin. In Washington, Yakima
Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will mostly be in the
higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven
Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley, in
the Lower Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue
Mountains. However, some lower elevation locations may also have
dense freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&