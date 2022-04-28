Thomas K. Gill Apr 28, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WALLA WALLA - Thomas Keith Gill, 86, died April 25, 2022. In the care of the Neptune Society. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage