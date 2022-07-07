Susan Marie Cole Voth Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALLA WALLA - College Place resident Susan Marie Cole Voth, January 7, 1961 - July 4, 2022, 61, died July 4, 2022, at Park Manor.Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Susan Marie Cole Voth Funeral Home Manor Walla Walla Care Arrangement Place Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage