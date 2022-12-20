Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&