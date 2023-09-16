Sam Tom Varnado Sep 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (May 5, 1941 – Sept. 12, 2023)DAYTON – Sam Tom Varnado, 82, died Sept. 12, 2023, at Dayton General.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage