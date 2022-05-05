Ruth Thomassen May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth ThomassenJuly 18, 1929 — April 29, 2022WALLA WALLA - Ruth Thomassen, 92, died April 29, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Ruth Thomassen Rd Arrangement Pend Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage