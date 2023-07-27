Rudolph Fredrick “Fred” Goranson Jr Jul 27, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rudolph Fredrick “Fred” Goranson Jr(June 11, 1939 – July 23, 2023)WALLA WALLA – Rudolph Fredrick “Fred” Goranson Jr, 84, died July 23, 2023, at his home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage