Rodney Kent Townsend Aug 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rodney Kent Townsend of Weston, Ore., passed away July 31, 2023, at his home on Weston Mountain at age 63. He was born Jan. 2, 1960.Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage