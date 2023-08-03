Roberta Ingram Aug 3, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Ingram(March 9, 1967 – July 29, 2023)WALLA WALLA – Roberta Ingram, 56, died July 29, 2023, at her home.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors & Crematory, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage