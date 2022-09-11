Robert Mark Hoffer Jr.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert for Columbia and Walla Walla counties due to expected smoke
from Oregon and Idaho fires...in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit
time spent outdoors. When air quality is unhealthy, everyone should
limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory
infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.