Rita M. Young

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington on
Mill Creek above the Bennington lake area, including the following
counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington,
Walla Walla.
* WHEN...Until 1130 AM PDT Sunday. Flows are expected to peak late
today and then begin to decrease overnight.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas of
Mill Creek above Bennington Lake.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1226 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated prolonged rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The Mill
Creek Project operators expect flows to peak around 1300 to
1600 CFS before lowering overnight.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kooskooskie.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&