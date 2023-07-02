Richard James Miller Jul 2, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard James MillerDecember 4, 1934 – June 27, 2023Walla Walla resident Richard James Miller, 88, died June 27, 2023.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage