Pearl Barbour
Oct. 23, 1940 — May 1, 2022
WALLA WALLA - Pearl Barbour, 81, died May 1, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.