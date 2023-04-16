Patrick LeRoy Cornett Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 6, 1949 - April 7, 2023Hermiston resident Patrick LeRoy Cornett, 74, died April 7, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage