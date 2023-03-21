Pat Patrick Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pat Patrick, 87, of Pasco, died Friday, March 17, in Pasco. He was born in Portland, Ore. and had worked as a cook before retirement.Arrangements are by Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, (509) 783-9532. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage