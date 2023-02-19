Pamela Gay Mace

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue
Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&