Norman M. Skeels
May 12, 1926 — May 19, 2022
WALLA WALLA - Norman Merle Skeels, 96, died May 19, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.