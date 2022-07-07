Norene Lavonne Johnson Jul 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WESTON - Norene Lavonne Johnson, February 20, 1045 - June 30, 2022, 77, died June 30, 2022, at home. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Arrangement Care Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage