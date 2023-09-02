Nancy Rae Bray Sep 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy Rae BrayOctober 28, 1950 – August 28, 2023Walla Walla resident Nancy Rae Bray, 72, died August 28, 2023.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage