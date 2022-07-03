Nancy L. Vierra Jul 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy L. VierraMILTON-FREEWATER — Nancy L. Vierra, April 1, 1958 – June 28, 2022, 64, died June 28, 2022, at home.Arrangements are through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nancy L. Vierra Arrangement Funeral Home Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage