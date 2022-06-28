Miriam Josephine Davis Jun 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEATTLE - Former Dayton resident Miriam Josephine Davis, August 9, 1941 - June 23, 2022, 80, died June 23, 2022, at Harbor View Medical Center.Arrangements are through Flintoft’s Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Miriam Josephine Davis Dayton Seattle Funeral Home Crematory Arrangement Harbor View Medical Center Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage