...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR639, OR641, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon
and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...southwest to west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts around
30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&