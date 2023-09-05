Merlin Moon Sep 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merlin Moon of Madras, Ore., passed away Aug. 31, 2023 at Cascade Memory Care in Milton-Freewater, Ore., at age 88. He was born July 4, 1935.Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage