Melvin Earl Mangum Jr.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures 99 to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley and Foothills of the Blue
Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern
Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The daytime temperatures in tandem with
warm lows on Tuesday night, mid and upper 60s, will prompt a
high heat risk for those who are heat sensitive and without
effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&