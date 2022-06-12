Melva J. Edinger

...THREAT FOR MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY
NIGHT...
.Moderate to heavy rain showers with isolated to widely scattered
thunderstorms are expected to return tomorrow and tomorrow night.
This will bring the possibility of localized flooding and nuisance
ponding of water on roads and low-lying areas. Meantime, the
additional rain and runoff will continue to cause rises on streams
and rivers. 24 hour amounts between 1 to 2 inches is expected across
mainly the mountains tomorrow and tomorrow night.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the
following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. In southeast
Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Northwest Blue Mountains.
* WHEN...Through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storm total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is anticipated across
mainly the mountains, elsewhere a quarter of an inch to one
inch of rainfall is expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&