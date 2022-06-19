Mary V. Ruzicka Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Virgina Ruzicka, 97, died June 15, 2022, at Miranda’s Home Care.Arrangements are through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Virgina Ruzicka Miranda Groseclose Ichthyology Herring Home Care Funeral Home Arrangement Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage