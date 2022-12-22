...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Mary Jane Hendricks of Walla Walla, Washington passed away December 19, 2022 at the Walla Walla Veterans Home at the age of 93 years. She was born June 12, 1929. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.