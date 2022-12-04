...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM
PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills
of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Mary Camille Price of Weston, Oregon passed away November 30, 2022 at her home at the age of 75. She was born February 21, 1947. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.