Mable R. Smith May 3, 2022

Mable R. Smith
Feb. 20, 1926 — May 1, 2022

MILTON FREEWATER - Mable Ruth Petty Smith, 96, died May 1, 2022, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.