Louise W. Lusk Apr 26, 2022

Louise W. Lusk
Aug. 18, 1933 — Apr. 23, 2022

DAYTON - Louise W. Lusk, 88, died April 23, 2022, at Booker Rest Home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.