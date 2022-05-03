Lorraine A. Brown May 3, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorraine A. BrownJan. 24, 1929 — April 27, 2022WALLA WALLA -Lorraine Adele Brown, 93, died April 27, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adele Brown Lorraine A. Brown Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage