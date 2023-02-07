Lois M. Coyle

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&