Lila Rose Marks Sep 19, 2023

Lila Rose Marks of Walla Walla passed away Sept. 12, 2023, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla at the age of 87 years. She was born May 9, 1936.

Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.