Leanna Rae Worden

Leanna Rae Worden of Milton-Freewater, Ore., passed away Aug. 24, 2023, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 67. She was born June 30, 1956.

Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.