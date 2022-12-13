Laura J. White Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laura J. White of Athena, Oregon passed away December 12, 2022 in Athena at the age of 98 years. She was born May 21, 1924. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laura J. White Athena Oregon Funeral Home Pass Away Year Arrangement Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage