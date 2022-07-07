Kenneth Goodwin Jul 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALLA WALLA - Kenneth Goodwin, August 20, 1946 - July 4, 2022, 75, died July 4, 2022, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder, Walla Walla, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walla Walla Alder Ichthyology Kenneth Goodwin Groseclose Herring Funeral Home Washington Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage