Kathlee J. Priest
May 15, 2022

Kathlee J. Priest
Aug. 25, 1931 — May 12, 2022

COLLEGE PLACE - Kathlee Joan Priest, 90, died May 12, 2022, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.