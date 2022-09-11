Judith Kay Teal

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Columbia and Walla Walla counties due to expected smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires...in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.