Joseph Daniel Shepherd

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. There may also be localized areas with freezing drizzle causing slick roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&