John Wesley Vosberg

...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ACROSS EASTERN
PORTIONS OF THE AREA SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
.A disturbance crossing the area Sunday night is expected to
result in isolated thunderstorms overnight becoming scattered
during the day on Monday. Abundant lightning is a
possibility...especially over the Blue Mountains and Wallowa
County.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA691, WA692, AND WA693...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for abundant lightning, which is in effect from
Sunday evening through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 644 Central Blue Mountains,
645 Wallowa District, 691 Lower Columbia Basin, 692 Blue
Mountains of Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande
Ronde Valley.
* IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may create new fire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Storms will be possible from the Ochoco-John day
Highland northward into the Columbia Basin and eastward into the
Blue Mountains and Wallowa County. Individual cells may have
wetting rains but most are expected to have less than that.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic winds to 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&