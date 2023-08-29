John Nels Fuller Aug 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Nels Fuller, age 71, passed away in Walla Walla on Aug. 11.Arrangements are in the care of the Neptune Society, 509-534-2770. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage