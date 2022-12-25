John Louis Waterbrook Dec 25, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Louis Waterbrook, age 82, of College Place, passed away on 12/10/2022. He is in the care of the Neptune Society. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Louis Waterbrook Neptune Society Pass Away Care Place Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage