John Frank Lucarelli

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG
THE BASE OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected along the base of the Blue Mountains east of Walla
Walla, Milton-Freewater, and Pendleton.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
