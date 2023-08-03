JoAnn Beatrice Kruger

(May 3, 1933 – July 28, 2023)

WALLA WALLA – JoAnn Beatrice Kruger, 90, died July 28, 2023, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.