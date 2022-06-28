Joan Fiala Jun 28, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALLA WALLA - Joan Fiala, May 7, 1923 - June 23, 2022, 99, died June 23, 2022, at Park View Memory Care.Arrangements are through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joan S. Fiala Groseclose Herring Arrangement Ichthyology Providence St. Mary Medical Center Funeral Home Care Memory Joan Fiala Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage