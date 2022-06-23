Jerlie L “Mickey” Anderson Jun 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerlie L. AndersonWALLA WALLA — Jerlie L. “Mickey” Anderson, 84, died June 20, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Walla Walla Mickey Rd Dalles Arrangement Jerlie L Pend Jerlie L. Anderson Road Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage