Jennifer Ann Hope

(June 13, 1944 – June 1, 2023)

WALLA WALLA – Jennifer Ann Hope, 78, died June 1, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.