Janet Jo Tinker

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO
10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. For the second
Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total
snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of
Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington.
* WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST
Tuesday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 PM
Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
from 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
