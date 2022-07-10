James Michael Hulser Jul 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALLA WALLA - James Michael Hulser, March 16, 1957 - June 28, 2022, 65, died June 28, 2022, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No services at this time are planned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James Michael Hulsee Walla Walla Providence St. Mary Medical Center James Michael Hulser Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage