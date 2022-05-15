Jaime G. Garcia May 15, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jaime G. GarciaJuly 24, 1955 — May 7, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Jaime G. “Jim” Garcia, 66, died May 7, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jaime G. Garcia Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage